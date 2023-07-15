PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.70.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $39.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.92. PBF Energy has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $49.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.28.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 69.19%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,857,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,852,000 after purchasing an additional 321,654 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,175,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $463,260,000 after acquiring an additional 716,698 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $412,454,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,721,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $291,466,000 after acquiring an additional 284,047 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,565,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418,902 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.