OneMain’s (OMF) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OMF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of OneMain from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.07.

OneMain Stock Performance

Shares of OMF opened at $46.28 on Friday. OneMain has a twelve month low of $28.77 and a twelve month high of $46.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.70.

OneMain Announces Dividend

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.13). OneMain had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneMain

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMF. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in OneMain by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OneMain during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in OneMain by 129.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in OneMain by 402.5% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in OneMain by 213.0% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

