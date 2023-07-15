Bank of America Increases Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target to $152.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $127.00 to $152.00 in a research report report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $125.69.

Owens Corning Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $132.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $74.22 and a 1 year high of $134.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.46.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $793,569.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,906.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,282,993. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

