Short Interest in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Rises By 103.3%

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 512,600 shares, a growth of 103.3% from the June 15th total of 252,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Insider Activity at Bel Fuse

In related news, Director Peter E. Gilbert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total value of $222,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,750 shares in the company, valued at $836,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Bel Fuse by 704.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Bel Fuse by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bel Fuse by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 270,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Bel Fuse by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 296,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bel Fuse Trading Up 0.9 %

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Bel Fuse stock opened at $57.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $740.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Bel Fuse has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $60.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.76.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $172.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.97 million. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 27.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Bel Fuse will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.62%.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

