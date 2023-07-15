Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Short Interest Update

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, an increase of 106.1% from the June 15th total of 14,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHAT. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology by 360.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 37,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BHAT opened at $1.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $3.81.

About Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. designs, produces, promotes, and sells animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. It offers AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction, as well as Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble.

