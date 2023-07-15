ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Short Interest Up 160.6% in June

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 160.6% from the June 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sanjai Bhonsle acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,200 shares in the company, valued at $145,656. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjai Bhonsle purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Guy M. Arnold purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $44,970.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 6,700 shares of company stock worth $99,163. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArrowMark Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANX. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in ArrowMark Financial by 232.4% in the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 126,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 88,731 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in ArrowMark Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $823,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ArrowMark Financial by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 160,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,720 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ArrowMark Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ArrowMark Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArrowMark Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

ArrowMark Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of BANX opened at $16.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.10 million, a PE ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 0.53. ArrowMark Financial has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $20.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%. ArrowMark Financial’s payout ratio is 294.35%.

About ArrowMark Financial

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

Featured Stories

