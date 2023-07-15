Short Interest in Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUDW) Drops By 99.4%

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUDW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the June 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Auddia Stock Down 39.2 %

Shares of AUUDW stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.15. Auddia has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.53.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Auddia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auddia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.