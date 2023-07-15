A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 118,200 shares, a growth of 107.0% from the June 15th total of 57,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of A2Z Smart Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZ. Curated Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A2Z Smart Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AZ opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. A2Z Smart Technologies has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $4.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.82.

A2Z Smart Technologies Company Profile

A2Z Smart Technologies ( NASDAQ:AZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. A2Z Smart Technologies had a negative return on equity of 408.96% and a negative net margin of 146.62%. The company had revenue of $4.61 million during the quarter.

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp., a technology company, provides military and civilization technologies for supermarkets in Israel and internationally. The company offers retail automation solutions for large grocery stores and supermarkets; and the Cust2Mate system, which incorporates a smart cart that automatically calculates the value of the customers purchases in their smart cart without having to unload and reload their purchases at a customer checkout point.

