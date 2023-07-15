Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 390,000 shares, a decrease of 90.3% from the June 15th total of 4,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.3 days. Approximately 12.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accelerate Diagnostics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 22,273 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 17,461 shares during the last quarter. 44.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ AXDX opened at $6.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.23. Accelerate Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Accelerate Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:AXDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.70). The business had revenue of $2.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

