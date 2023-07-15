First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK) Short Interest Update

First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 69.2% from the June 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust BICK Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust BICK Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in First Trust BICK Index Fund by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in First Trust BICK Index Fund by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in First Trust BICK Index Fund by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BICK opened at $27.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.80. First Trust BICK Index Fund has a 52 week low of $22.58 and a 52 week high of $28.67.

First Trust BICK Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index call the ISE BICK (Brazil, India, China, South Korea) Index. The ISE BICK Index is designed to provide a benchmark for investors interested in tracking the largest and most liquid public companies that are domiciled in Brazil, India, Mainland China and South Korea.

