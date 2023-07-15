Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA) Short Interest Down 65.1% in June

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 65.1% from the June 15th total of 4,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $66,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 408,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 6,949 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 8,393 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BCSA stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $12.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.40.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy that are being enabled by emerging applications of blockchain.

