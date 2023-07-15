Short Interest in Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Rises By 159.8%

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 295,100 shares, a growth of 159.8% from the June 15th total of 113,600 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATLO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Ames National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ames National in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Ames National by 256.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Ames National by 378.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Ames National by 1,465.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Ames National in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ames National in the second quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors own 24.37% of the company’s stock.
Ames National Price Performance
Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.92 million for the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 11.51%.
Ames National Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Ames National’s payout ratio is currently 55.96%.
Ames National Company Profile
Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.
