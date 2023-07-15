Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,660,000 shares, a growth of 102.9% from the June 15th total of 14,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days. Currently, 9.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Aurora Innovation

In related news, Director Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $470,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,601,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,554.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,807,914 shares of company stock valued at $7,347,011. 18.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 49,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 7,355 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 8,385 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 10,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aurora Innovation Stock Down 3.6 %

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of AUR opened at $3.17 on Friday. Aurora Innovation has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $3.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.67.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative return on equity of 38.10% and a negative net margin of 2,546.55%.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

