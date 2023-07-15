Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX) Short Interest Down 85.5% in June

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a drop of 85.5% from the June 15th total of 284,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 16.9 %

Shares of BDRX opened at $5.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.17. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $1,664.00.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a drug delivery technology company, focuses on the bio-delivery and biodistribution of medicines in Belgium and internationally. The company is developing MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme; MTD211, a long-acting formulation of brexpiprazole for the treatment of schizophrenia and adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder; and MTX223, a long-acting injectable formulations of biologic products, such as mAbs or other high molecular weight proteins.

