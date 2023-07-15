iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a growth of 160.9% from the June 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares USD Green Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 877,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,331,000 after acquiring an additional 67,302 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 12,863 shares during the period.

Get iShares USD Green Bond ETF alerts:

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ BGRN opened at $46.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.82. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.36 and a 12-month high of $49.11.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares USD Green Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1368 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.