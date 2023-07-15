Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Short Interest Update

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, an increase of 125.2% from the June 15th total of 11,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 238,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. 10.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of BBGI stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $57.78 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

