First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Acquires 298 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 73,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 41,546 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Yum China by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on YUMC. TheStreet upgraded Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Yum China Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:YUMC opened at $60.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.96. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.58 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

Insider Transactions at Yum China

In other news, CEO Joey Wat sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $173,432.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,901,422.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $1,066,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,820,253.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $173,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,901,422.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,156,316 shares of company stock valued at $72,025,389. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Yum China



Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.



