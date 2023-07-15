First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Raises Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,679 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Baker Hughes by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Baker Hughes by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 24,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Baker Hughes by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,934,000 after purchasing an additional 204,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Baker Hughes stock opened at $34.35 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $34.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of -312.27 and a beta of 1.50.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -690.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Baker Hughes news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $95,626.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at $243,839.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKR has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.95.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

