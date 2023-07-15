First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases 84 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,738 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in United Rentals by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Rentals Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on URI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $428.69.

Shares of URI stock opened at $445.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $397.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.88. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.20 and a 12 month high of $481.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 17.65%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.99%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

