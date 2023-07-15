Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Holdings Trimmed by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRSK opened at $228.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.94 and a 52 week high of $229.57.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 57.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Redburn Partners raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.50.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.75, for a total value of $356,201.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,475,994.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $87,963.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,570.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.75, for a total transaction of $356,201.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,607 shares in the company, valued at $9,475,994.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,241 shares of company stock valued at $3,626,674 over the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

