First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Reduces Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. reduced its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after buying an additional 2,995,335 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,331,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $276,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,644 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,576,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,925,000 after purchasing an additional 730,986 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,227,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,173,000 after purchasing an additional 586,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $37,096,000. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 1.8 %

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $91.00 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $101.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.