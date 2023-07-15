First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $674,000 Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 15,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on OXY. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.24.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of OXY stock opened at $59.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.02. The company has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.75. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $55.51 and a twelve month high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 802,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.62 per share, with a total value of $46,224,838.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,509,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,244,789,035.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,469,323 shares of company stock valued at $376,269,362 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.