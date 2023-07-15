Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Bought by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equifax news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 15,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.54, for a total value of $3,150,457.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,059,630 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $236.52 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.98 and a 1 year high of $238.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.36. The firm has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.33%. Equifax’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on EFX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $204.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.20.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

