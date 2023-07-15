First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $615,000 Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

PEG opened at $63.84 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $69.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.64.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEG. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $262,625.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,572 shares in the company, valued at $7,723,261.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.