First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases 377 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DD has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.58.

DD opened at $72.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.59. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.49%.

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

