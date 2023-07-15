First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $604,000 Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. decreased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LANC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,870,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

Shares of Lancaster Colony stock opened at $187.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $199.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 0.22. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52 week low of $128.06 and a 52 week high of $220.65.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $464.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.08 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LANC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

