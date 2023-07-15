First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Buys 167 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10,376.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.2% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 82.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.4% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.2% in the first quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $121.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.08 and a 12-month high of $124.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.55 and its 200 day moving average is $111.65.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total transaction of $189,567.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,508.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total transaction of $189,567.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,508.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $3,343,563.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,976,133.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,077 shares of company stock valued at $5,117,562. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.