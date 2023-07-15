First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 385 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. trimmed its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,279 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMO. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 339.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 292.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 40.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

BMO opened at $91.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.56. The company has a market capitalization of $65.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $81.57 and a 52 week high of $105.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.19). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.73%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

