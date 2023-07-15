First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Raises Stock Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 655.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 919,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,965,000 after purchasing an additional 797,770 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,335,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,503,000 after purchasing an additional 556,129 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 279.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 645,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,358,000 after purchasing an additional 475,579 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 4,498.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 441,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,705,000 after purchasing an additional 431,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,528,000 after purchasing an additional 347,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GMAB shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $752.20.

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $40.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.23. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $31.40 and a one year high of $47.50.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $411.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.27 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 34.34%. Equities research analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

