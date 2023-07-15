First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Increases Stock Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 53.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,513,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,510,987,000 after buying an additional 477,234 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,503,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,222,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,862 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Atlassian by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,643,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $983,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,990 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $324,141,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Atlassian by 980.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,424,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,931,000 after buying an additional 2,199,645 shares during the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $1,424,324.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,016,245.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total value of $669,748.47. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 213,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,427,161.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $1,424,324.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,016,245.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 345,671 shares of company stock worth $55,156,145. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $178.97 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $113.86 and a 1-year high of $300.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.69.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.71 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 79.71% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Atlassian to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.85.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.