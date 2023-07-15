First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lowered its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 39.4% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 66,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,878,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 12.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 7.5% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $248,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $248,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $518,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enphase Energy Stock Down 2.6 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $247.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. HSBC began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $169.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $177.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.15 and a 12 month high of $339.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.31.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $726.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.44 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 74.86%. Equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enphase Energy

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Stories

