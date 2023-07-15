O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total transaction of $4,627,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,531,441.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.56, for a total transaction of $277,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total value of $4,627,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,531,441.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,443 shares of company stock valued at $41,584,807. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORLY. StockNews.com raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $936.25.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $961.41 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $665.45 and a 1-year high of $975.72. The company has a market cap of $58.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $931.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $874.26.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

