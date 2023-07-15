First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lowered its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new stake in Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Stock Performance

Shares of BCS opened at $8.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.99. Barclays PLC has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $9.44. The firm has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Barclays in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BCS decreased their target price on Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.70) to GBX 190 ($2.44) in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Barclays from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

Barclays Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

