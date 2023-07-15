First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Raises Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Exelon by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Exelon by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Trading Down 0.4 %

EXC opened at $42.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $47.23.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Guggenheim raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.90.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

