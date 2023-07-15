Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Major Shareholder A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald Sells 2,050 Shares

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) major shareholder A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.49, for a total transaction of $1,058,804.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,450,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,296,318.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 14th, A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 8,782 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.19, for a total transaction of $4,814,204.58.

On Wednesday, July 12th, A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 7,766 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.87, for a total transaction of $4,153,800.42.

Shares of CACC opened at $553.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $480.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $459.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 17.48 and a quick ratio of 17.48. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $358.00 and a 1-year high of $617.44.

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $9.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.27 by ($2.56). The company had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.12 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 40.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $13.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 41.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CACC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $400.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $442.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 1.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 4.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 2,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 6,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

