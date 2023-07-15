Naveen Gavini Sells 9,598 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) SVP Naveen Gavini sold 9,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $274,310.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 289,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,276,567.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Naveen Gavini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Naveen Gavini sold 11,523 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $277,473.84.

On Friday, May 12th, Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total transaction of $238,128.65.

Shares of PINS opened at $28.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.86 and its 200-day moving average is $25.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.80 and a beta of 1.02. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $29.27.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $602.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.96 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 315.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

