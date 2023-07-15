The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) Major Shareholder Sells $61,860.20 in Stock

The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 13,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $61,860.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,355 shares in the company, valued at $947,103.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Real Good Food Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ RGF opened at $4.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.49. The Real Good Food Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $7.93.

Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $29.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. Real Good Food had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 9.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Real Good Food Company, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Real Good Food

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Real Good Food by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Real Good Food by 1.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 219,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Real Good Food by 9.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Real Good Food in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Real Good Food by 304.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Real Good Food from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Real Good Food Company Profile



The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients. It offers comfort foods, such as bacon wrapped stuffed chicken, chicken enchiladas, grain-free cheesy bread breakfast sandwiches, and various entrée bowls under the Realgood Foods Co brand name, as well as sells private-label products.

Further Reading

