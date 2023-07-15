CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Insider Sells $54,335.80 in Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) insider Reginald Seeto sold 5,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $54,335.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 488,870 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,027.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Reginald Seeto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Reginald Seeto sold 2,818 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $23,896.64.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Reginald Seeto sold 14,268 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total value of $124,987.68.

On Friday, June 2nd, Reginald Seeto sold 2,819 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $22,918.47.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Reginald Seeto sold 2,819 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $22,890.28.

CareDx Stock Down 3.4 %

CDNA stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.52. CareDx, Inc has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $27.33. The firm has a market cap of $525.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $77.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.98 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 25.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on CareDx in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CareDx by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in CareDx in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in CareDx by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in CareDx in the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in CareDx by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

