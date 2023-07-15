Insider Selling: SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CFO Sells 3,076 Shares of Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $46,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 428,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,425,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

SentinelOne Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.88. SentinelOne, Inc. has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $30.00.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 82.90%. The business had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on S shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. DA Davidson lowered SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of S. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 450.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 2,647.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

