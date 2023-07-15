Insider Selling: SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CFO Sells 3,076 Shares of Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:SGet Free Report) CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $46,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 428,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,425,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

SentinelOne Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.88. SentinelOne, Inc. has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $30.00.

SentinelOne (NYSE:SGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 82.90%. The business had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on S shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. DA Davidson lowered SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of S. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 450.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 2,647.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for SentinelOne (NYSE:S)

