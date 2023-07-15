Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Director Thomas A. Wagner Sells 10,000 Shares

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) Director Thomas A. Wagner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ BWEN opened at $3.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.11. Broadwind, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $82.45 million, a P/E ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.49.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $48.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.10 million. Broadwind had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadwind, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadwind from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadwind in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Broadwind in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BWEN. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Broadwind during the first quarter worth $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadwind during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Broadwind during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Broadwind during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Broadwind during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

