Insider Selling: Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CEO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $31,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,639 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,806.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SILK stock opened at $21.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 11.03. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $58.04.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $40.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.69 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 36.47% and a negative return on equity of 50.13%. Silk Road Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SILK shares. Argus lowered their target price on Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.44.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 535.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 41.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 167.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

