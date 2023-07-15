BHP Group (LON:BHP) Given New GBX 2,430 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,320 ($29.85) to GBX 2,430 ($31.26) in a report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

BHP has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.02) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($30.23) target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($30.88) to GBX 2,500 ($32.16) in a report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays increased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,625 ($33.77) to GBX 2,715 ($34.93) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,300 ($29.59) to GBX 2,200 ($28.30) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,499.17 ($32.15).

LON:BHP opened at GBX 2,371 ($30.50) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,347.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,501.07. BHP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,998.60 ($25.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,880.50 ($37.06). The stock has a market capitalization of £119.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 831.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.83.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

