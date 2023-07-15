Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $100.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $77.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.83.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:TOL opened at $83.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $83.67. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.41.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $5,124,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,844,091.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $5,124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,547 shares in the company, valued at $16,844,091.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $3,931,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,385,990.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212,721 shares of company stock valued at $15,964,889. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toll Brothers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 4,010.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 491.3% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 102.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

