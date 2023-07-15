Michael J. Grubb Sells 500 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Stock

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $40,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,204 shares in the company, valued at $98,041.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of TOL opened at $83.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.41. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $83.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.70%.

TOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Raymond James upgraded Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 271.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,569,000 after buying an additional 2,263,039 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,627,296,000,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at $53,702,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,551,000 after purchasing an additional 968,528 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 3,729.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 979,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,827,000 after purchasing an additional 954,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.