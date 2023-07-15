Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Director Sells $41,375.51 in Stock

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) Director Norbert W. Young sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $41,375.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,537.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Limbach Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of LMB stock opened at $26.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $283.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $26.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.27.
Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. Limbach had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $121.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.
LMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Limbach from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded Limbach from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Limbach in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.
