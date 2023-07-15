Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Stephens

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price target increased by Stephens from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Restaurant Brands International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.59.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $77.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $50.75 and a twelve month high of $77.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.12. The stock has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 67.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 7,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $563,780.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,289.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $3,294,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,815.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 7,772 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $563,780.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,289.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,772 shares of company stock valued at $7,366,731. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 175.9% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,271,660,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 378.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Articles

