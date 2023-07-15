Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Increased to $695.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $560.00 to $695.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $512.11.

Lam Research Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $638.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $605.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $530.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.46. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $651.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research will post 33.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Lam Research by 41.3% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

