Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $475.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NFLX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Netflix from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $388.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $390.23.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $441.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $402.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.52, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix has a 52 week low of $174.56 and a 52 week high of $456.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Insider Activity

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,579 shares of company stock worth $34,023,766. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Five Oceans Advisors grew its stake in Netflix by 0.9% in the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 2,771 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter worth about $314,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter worth about $1,323,000. Finally, 4J Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter worth about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

