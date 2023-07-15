Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. They set a sell rating for the company.

Get Aeterna Zentaris alerts:

Aeterna Zentaris Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ AEZS opened at $2.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.07. Aeterna Zentaris has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $5.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.30.

About Aeterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris ( NASDAQ:AEZS Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that Aeterna Zentaris will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.