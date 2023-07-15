Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $170.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CRWD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $125.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $176.88.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $149.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.85, a P/E/G ratio of 47.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $205.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.12.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $692.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,587,714.48. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 381,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,376,368.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $122,641.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,793,088.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,587,714.48. Following the transaction, the president now owns 381,289 shares in the company, valued at $57,376,368.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 322,479 shares of company stock worth $48,258,248. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

